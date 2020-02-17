Editor’s Note: This is the sixth in a series of eight Q-and-As featuring candidates for local offices. Respondents were given questions with word limits; ellipses are used if a candidate went over the limit. Responses are in the candidates’ own words.
Candidates for the Yuba County District 4 supervisor’s seat are incumbent Gary Bradford and challenger Joe Henderson. Following are their responses to our questionnaire:
1. Please tell us a little about yourself – you are free to list any background or credentials you feel are relevant.
Bradford: I’ve lived in south Yuba County for over 14 years and since 2017 I’ve been honored to serve as the supervisor representing the Beale AFB, Plumas Lake and Wheatland areas. Prior to being elected as supervisor I served 8.5 years on the OPUD and RD784 boards.
Henderson: Serving on the Wheatland City Council/Mayor, RD 1001, and being a realtor has afforded me the opportunity to gain essential experience to be successful as supervisor. I’ve been able to balance budgets, provide services and protect public safety without further tax increases on our already overburdened working families.
2. Homelessness is most often identified as one of the leading concerns of constituents of most districts. What’s your current assessment of the issue?
Henderson: I believe a primary cause of much of our problems flow out of Sacramento. Sacramento politicians and Governor Newsom have made the construction of housing inventory more difficult than ever, while also demanding one-size-fits-all mandates on affordable housing. What works in Santa Rosa, does not necessarily work in Plumas Lake or Wheatland. Overregulation, environmental restrictions and increasing taxes only make it worse for struggling families.
Bradford: Yuba-Sutter is often recognized as a state leader in dealing with the homeless crisis due to our innovations such as 14Forward and coordinated entry, cross jurisdiction collaboration, and partnerships with community organizations. With more resources can come more treatment, more shelter beds, and more enforcement. All three are needed to continue addressing the challenge in our community.
3. Domestic violence crimes make up a large percentage of felony crimes cited in our region. Can and should supervisors do anything to influence this issue? What?
Bradford: We must ensure we are prosecuting those who commit domestic violence to the full extent of the law and we must ensure we are providing adequate prevention and treatment for those committing these heinous acts. In addition, it’s critical that we provide supportive services for the victims of domestic violence. Like our approach to homelessness these efforts require cooperation across agencies and partnerships with community organizations.
Henderson: In our increasingly connected world, we can all make a difference through public awareness campaigns, church organizations and community engagement. We also need to be aware of the impact and stress that our decisions have on the working families of Yuba County. The rush to raise taxes across the spectrum undermines affordability and puts financial stress on families. People are leaving our area and the state because of the rising costs.
4. Housing development stalled with the last recession and has never picked back up. What needs to be done?
Henderson: The reason we experienced the housing development in years past was because our area was more affordable economically than Placer and Sacramento Counties. Working families moved into our area to achieve a better work-life balance and own an affordable home. It is important that we continue to make our region economically attractive and affordable to families. Raising taxes and fees only makes our region less affordable for working families.
Bradford: Housing development in the Edgewater and Plumas Lake areas of Yuba County is booming and continues to increase month over month. For the first time in more than a decade, developers are putting in streets and infrastructure. Previous developers are returning, and new developers are starting up. We can increase the rate of development even further by reviewing impact fees and lowering them if possible.
5. Please give us your thoughts on the agriculture/urban interface in Yuba County. How does the county best serve the interests of residential areas and the agriculture that surrounds them?
Bradford: Agriculture is responsible for much of our beauty and open space, migratory bird habitat, groundwater recharge, and a significant part of our economy. To continue to grow our economy we must attract new residents and employers while balancing protection of our ag land. Our general plan establishes a Valley Growth Boundary to define where we can build new housing and employment while setting aside and protecting valuable ag land.
Henderson: We need to follow the general plan and work to avoid “leap-frog development.” Proposals like Magnolia Ranch run afoul of sensible planning for essential services like police and fire. It also frustrates transportation infrastructure and associated long-term infrastructure projects – it’s just bad policy. It also has the added negative impact of potentially disrupting agricultural and industrial activities when land use overlaps due to bad planning policy.
6. Why are you the best person for this position; or what distinguishes you from your opponent(s); or what will your priorities be, if elected?
Henderson: The experience that I’ve gained serving on the Wheatland City Council and as Mayor has well prepared me to tackle the challenges of balancing budgets, ensuring adequate service delivery and planning for the long term future for our region as the next 4th District Supervisor. I also bring years of private sector business experiences of a small businessman. I have had unexpected medical roadblocks I’ve overcome which has given me the drive required to do this job. My priorities are ensuring public safety, enhancing our levee infrastructure, moving forward on the Wheatland bypass and protecting our quality of life.
Bradford: Communication. Transparency. Economic Development. I’m running on what I’ve accomplished during my first term, because actions speak louder than words. To spur economic development, we must work to lower development costs in Plumas Lake, get water and wastewater to the Hwy 65 corridor in south Yuba County and within reach of the city of Wheatland, and make progress on critical transportation projects such as the Wheatland Bypass, the interchange at South Beale Road & Hwy 65, completion of the Plumas Lake Blvd. interchange, and the Hwy 65/70 connector. See my endorsements and my accomplishments at vote4bradford.org.