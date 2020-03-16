The Yuba County Elections Office updated its results from the primary election on Friday and expects to make the tally official later this week.
Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen said the ballot processing has gone smoothly so far. As of Monday afternoon, there were still 371 unprocessed ballots in the county.
“We intend to certify the results by Friday,” Hansen said. “Anyone who has received a signature request from us, which is a letter we send out to some people saying that their signature was missing on their vote-by-mail envelop, they have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to get that statement back to us to make their count good.”
Yuba County positions that were up for election in the most recent primary election included a judgeship for the Yuba County Superior Court, three seats on the Yuba County Board of Supervisors and an at-large position on the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors.
The judgeship race was won by Melanie Bendorf, who received 8,503 votes, or 56 percent of the total count. Terry Spies ended the most recent count with 6,766 votes.
In the District 2 supervisor race, Don Blaser leads with 894 votes, or 37 percent of the total. Stephen Heter is currently in second place with 778 votes, but only leads incumbent Mike Leahy by five votes. Blaser will face off in a runoff election this November with whoever ends up with the second-most votes by the end of the week.
For District 3, Seth Fuhrer currently leads with 1,186 votes, or 53 percent of the total. Incumbent Doug Lofton currently has 1,043 votes.
As for the District 4 supervisor race, incumbent Gary Bradford currently leads the race with 2,128 votes, or 53 percent of the total. Joe Henderson currently has 1,880 votes.
In the Yuba Water Agency race, incumbent Charlie Mathews leads with 4,270 votes, or 54 percent of the total. John Nicoletti currently has 3,657 votes.