Yuba County has established a Childcare Relief Program through Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act funding.
According to a press release from First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission, the program, with $250,000 in federal CARES Act funding, provides funds to qualifying Yuba County child care providers who have experienced increased business-related costs due to additional operational requirements as a result of COVID-19.
The program aims to ensure child care businesses remain open, reopen or expand services during COVID-19 in order to serve working families with young children and families affected by school closures by increasing their capacity to provide safe, quality and suitable learning environments.
The program provides grants to existing child care providers or providers in the process of reopening to assist in maintaining safe and developmentally appropriate environments; grants to reopen or expand child care operations, including licensing fees and staff support; and grants to assist with distance learning and special needs by providing digital tools and high-speed internet access in addition to technical support.
The program was established with Yuba County CARES Act funds in partnership with Children’s Home Society of California, First 5 Yuba and the Child Care Planning Council of Yuba and Sutter counties.
Applications are available on the Children’s Home Society of California website at www.chs-ca.org and will be accepted through Sept. 30.