The Yuba County Library, first opened in 1855, is one of the oldest continuously-operating public libraries west of the Mississippi. The facility, like the city it is situated in, is well known for its history.
However, county officials are looking to the future and want to see the library move into the 21st century. With the help from consulting firm Library Systems and Services, county officials recently developed a strategic plan for 2020-2025.
The process started back in April 2019 and involved an assessment that looked at the library’s current operations, collection of books, staff and facilities. The team also received ideas and feedback from 436 community members. The information collected helped form the framework for the plan’s key areas and strategic goals.
“As we think about these areas of strength and opportunity that were uncovered during the assessment, we realized that the library is poised for some really great growth and service improvements moving forward,” said Debbie Joy, a regional advisor for Library Systems and Services, during a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors on Dec. 10.
That can be done, she said, by harnessing the amount of community support the library already receives, ensuring staff members have the tools necessary to meet the needs of patrons, and taking advantage of all of the services available to modern libraries.
With the information they collected, the consultant team came up with three key areas of focus – educational attainment, community engagement and operational efficiency.
Joy said making the library a place where people go to learn is a top priority. For those that aren’t aware of the library’s offerings, she said, the county could benefit from leveraging mediums like social media and other advertising techniques to reach a larger audience. There are also opportunities to become more efficient with the library’s current budget and resources, she said.
“Having a strategic plan will help with focused decision making and is going to help us move toward some specific goals,” Joy said. “It will help improve in several key areas and that will help the library not just be better but help it make more of an impact on the economic and educational life of Yuba County residents.”
Three clear goals emerged from the process. They included partnering to support 21st century access and education; raising the library’s profile in the community; and enhancing its operations and collection management. Each goal included a list of suggested actionable items with a target date.
Kevin Mallen, director of the Community Development and Services Agency for the county, said his team will work to implement the strategic plan over the next five years. They will apprise officials of the planned actionable items for the year during the county’s budget process each year.
“From what (the library) was to what it is today, it’s pretty incredible. I know that there are some things that, through this study or analysis that was conducted, we could do a little bit better, but I have to tell you, what it was to what it is today, it truly is a great gathering spot,” said County Administrator Robert Bendorf.
“…It’s just a matter of building it to what folks indicate they like, and I think Sandeep (Sidhu’s) management and the whole crew over there have done just a phenomenal job to really turn it into more of a community center feel.”
To view the Yuba County Library Strategic Plan 2020-2025, visit https://bit.ly/2SwKONS.