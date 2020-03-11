Yuba County officials voted to extend a moratorium on the cultivation of industrial hemp another year, due mainly to concerns over inconsistent state and federal regulations.
County supervisors voted 4-1 to extend the ban during a meeting on Tuesday – Supervisor Mike Leahy was the dissenting vote. The county first established a moratorium on industrial hemp in March 2019. It was set to expire this month but will now be extended to the end of August 2021.
“For me, it was important to extend because state and federal regulations haven’t aligned yet, and we just want to make sure that if we do this, we do it right the first time,” said Doug Lofton, board chairman.
Leahy said he views industrial hemp as an agricultural product that would provide a new opportunity for local farmers to diversify.
“I think we were elected to do the tough job, and sometimes putting forward a moratorium on things is the easy way out,” Leahy said. “I’m in favor of taking on the task and figuring it out. For me, it’s not all about economic development, but that’s a portion of it. Our farmers would like to get higher dollars for their crops, and hemp has the potential for that. I’m not saying that other places haven’t had problems with it, but there is a higher potential for that crop.”
Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer said his department has its reservations about allowing the industry to operate within the county at this point. Some of his concerns range from public safety and land-use considerations to staff workload, but the biggest factor leading to his recommendation to extend the moratorium another year is due to regulatory uncertainty.
State lawmakers have passed several bills in recent years refining the way industrial hemp is to be regulated in California. With the passing of the Agricultural Improvements Act of 2018, the federal government defined hemp as an agricultural commodity, which removed it from the federally controlled substances list.
Last October, the federal government established the Interim Final Federal Rule defining how the commodity should be regulated nationwide, but California’s regulations don’t match up. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is required to submit a state plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture by May that demonstrates how the state plans to come into compliance.
As part of the moratorium extension, county supervisors have requested that Scheer and his staff continue to monitor the regulatory situation and report back in January.
“Mainly we are looking for all the regulations to be in place and for California to have an (industrial hemp) plan in place and approved by the USDA,” Scheer said. “Hopefully those things will be in place this fall and we can readdress the moratorium at that point.”