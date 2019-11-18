Some 4,000 customers throughout the Yuba County foothills are at risk of losing their power as part of a power shutoff later this week.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. notified approximately 303,000 customers throughout 25 counties on Monday that their power could be shut off as early as Wednesday due to the potential risk of failure to its electric system due to high winds combined with worsening dry conditions.
Foothill communities that could be impacted, should power be turned off, include Bangor, Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Loma Rica, Oregon House, Rackerby and Strawberry Valley. Colusa County has 20 customers that could be impacted as well, in both Arbuckle and Williams.
“High fire-risk conditions are expected to begin early Wednesday morning and continue throughout Thursday,” said Paul Moreno, a spokesperson for PGE, in a press release. “Once the high winds subside, currently expected to be Thursday mid-morning, PGE will inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event, and then restore power. PGE will safely restore power in stages as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers by end of day Thursday, based on the current weather conditions.”
PGE began notifying customers via phone, text and email on Monday morning and expected to notify them again 24 hours and four hours prior to a shutoff occurring.
Cory Mueller, a forecaster for the National Weather Service, said a low-pressure system over Southern California and a building high-pressure system over the north state will bring breezy winds, resulting in elevated fire weather concerns.
Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 55 miles per hour in parts of the Sierra Nevadas north of I-80 on Wednesday. While Marysville and Yuba City will likely see gusts up to 30 miles per hour, Mueller said, areas like Brownsville could see gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
Another factor for the shutoff is that vegetation is extremely dry right now – temperatures are above normal for this time of year and precipitation has been minimal. Mueller said the extended forecast doesn’t show much chance for rain in the northern Sierras anytime soon.
Scott Bryan, emergency operations manager for Yuba County, said it is unclear what time the power shutoff could occur and how long it would last. He said the county’s website – www.bepreparedyuba.org – will be updated with relevant information regarding the power shutoff as it becomes available.
He suggested foothill residents prepare by making sure that their devices are fully charged, that they have plenty of water and have everything they will need should the outage last more than 24 hours. PGE also plans to open up the Alcouffe Center – 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House – during the shutoff for those impacted.
“This doesn’t look like an extended event, but you never know,” Bryan said. “We ran into this situation a couple weeks ago where there was no power for seven days in a row. Anyone with questions can call our office and we will do our best to assist them.”
Residents can check to see if their home is in a planned shutoff area by going to www.pge.com/pspsupdates.