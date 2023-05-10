Officials with Yuba County announced recently that the 2023 Be Prepared Fair set to take place in the foothills on May 18 will feature state and local emergency responders who will bring their fire engines, command vehicles, and other equipment to speak about public safety and what to do in an emergency.

Scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on May 18, the 2023 Be Prepared Fair will be set up at the Ponderosa Community Center, located at 17103 Ponderosa Way in Brownsville.

