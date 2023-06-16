ScottFire.jpg

The Scott Fire burned about 97 acres on Thursday, but there were no reports of homes lost, Yuba County officials said Friday.

 Courtesy of Yuba County Office of Emergency Services

Evacuation orders went out early Thursday evening for residents near the Lome Rica area due to a vegetation fire that spread quickly, Yuba County officials said.

Referred to as the Scott Fire, Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said Friday that the fire started northeast of Loma Rica, in the area of Scott Grant Road and Marysville Road.

