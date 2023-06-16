Evacuation orders went out early Thursday evening for residents near the Lome Rica area due to a vegetation fire that spread quickly, Yuba County officials said.
Referred to as the Scott Fire, Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said Friday that the fire started northeast of Loma Rica, in the area of Scott Grant Road and Marysville Road.
“There initially appeared to be two separate starts, and later it was thought to be three,” Brown said in an email. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Sometimes, separate starts for a fire could be caused by things like a dragging chain on the trailer.”
Brown said in coordination with the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, evacuation orders were first issued Thursday at about 4:05 p.m. for an area west of Collins Lake and Marysville Road. At about 4:35 p.m. Thursday, evacuation orders were expanded to include a zone directly north of the previously-announced evacuation order zone, Brown said. During that time another zone was under an evacuation warning.
“As the evacuation orders and evacuation warnings were established, CodeRED notifications went out to those who subscribe to the service,” Brown said. “Sheriff deputies were out in force notifying residents and helping those who had difficulty reaching safety. More than 80 personnel were fighting the fire, including those from Loma Rica Fire and Cal Fire. Air resources, including air tankers and helicopters, were also assigned.”
Brown said an estimated 97 acres were burned and there were no reports of homes being lost to the Scott Fire. Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, the evacuation order and warning for the northern zones were lifted. At about 8:30 p.m., the final evacuation order was lifted.
As of early Friday, Cal Fire reported that there was 50% containment and crews were actively working to “mop up the hot spots,” Brown said.