The Yuba County Glen Fire destroyed 10 structures since starting last week on Willow Glen Road, Brownsville, according to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU).
As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 184 acres and 70 percent contained. Cal Fire NEU public information officer Mary Eldridge said Monday that the fire is expected to be fully contained by Thursday. She said nine residences and one outbuilding were destroyed in the fire.
“The fire remains in mop-up phase,” a Cal Fire incident update read. “Tree felling of hazard trees continues, suppression repair is underway.”
All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted and all roads are open. The fire started Aug. 11 at around 3:30 p.m. and led to evacuation orders for more than 2,800 residents that day. Cal Fire determined that the Glen Fire started due to a vehicle malfunction. The cause was accidental and there was no evidence of malicious or suspicious activity related to the fire, the agency said.
On Sunday night, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced that forecasted dry winds could lead to power shutoffs in portions of 16 counties tonight.
The power shutoff could affect 531 PG&E customers in Yuba County, the company said.
On Monday, the public health departments for Yuba and Sutter counties and the Feather River Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory through Saturday due to continued poor air quality from smoke from the Dixie Fire in Plumas County and other regional wildfires.
Air quality was forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday. Clearing was expected Monday night into this evening as southwest winds move some smoke out of the valley, according to a district news release.
Northerly winds are expected to develop late today bringing additional smoke into the valley. Air quality could range from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy from Wednesday through Saturday.
For current air conditions, visit fire.airnow.gov.