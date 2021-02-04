Technical issues with Yuba County Government computer network servers may cause delays in some services to residents and vendors, as the county’s information technology (IT) team works to resolve the issues.
County workers first noted problems Tuesday, particularly those working remotely. As part of an effort to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19, many county workers use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to work from home, but that method has been impacted by the server problems.
The technical issues are also affecting other activities that rely on the servers, such as email, permit processing, issuing checks, and other functions. Yuba County IT director Paul LaValley said his department is working with vendors to identify, isolate, and fix the issues.
“County government greatly relies on technology to maintain services to our community,” said Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen. “We apologize to anyone who is inconvenienced, as we work to resolve this technical hurdle.”