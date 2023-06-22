The 2022/23 Yuba County Grand Jury released its annual report recently that focused on the Yuba County Jail, Yuba County Animal Services, the city of Marysville and Yuba Gardens Intermediate School.
For the most part, the report confirmed many of the positive developments happening in the county and Marysville. The following is a breakdown of what the civil grand jury was able to discover through their investigative process.
Yuba County Jail
In its summary, the Yuba County Grand Jury found that the Yuba County Jail was “well run” and “managed.” With its new medical and mental health facility currently under construction, members of the grand jury also found that the jail is growing to meet the future needs of the county.
Under the supervision of the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, the new facility broke ground on Oct. 24, 2022.
“The new addition is being funded through a $20 million California Senate Bill (SB) 863 Improvement Grant. There will be a remainder of approximately $735,000 needed, which will be funded by Yuba County. Once completed, the jail plans to hire additional mental health professionals and staff,” the report stated. “Overall, the Grand Jury’s assessment is that the jail is a well run and managed operation that continues to grow to meet the future needs of Yuba County. The Grand Jury’s evaluation was corroborated by the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) during their unannounced inspection of the jail on March 3, 2023. The BSCC reported the jail to be a well-managed facility with no areas of concern or corrections identified.”
In previous years, the jail was the subject of several well-reported lawsuits and complaints.
“A class action lawsuit filed in 1976 (Hedrick et al v. Grant et al, 1979/2019/2023) resulted in a Consent Decree,” the report stated. “It was last amended in 2019. The Grand Jury is required to conduct yearly inspections of the jail and report to the court on conditions found.”
As part of the consent decree, several issues must be focused on. Those include record keeping, inmate grievances, recreation, cell size, medical services, and inspections.
“Upon jail detainment, inmates are medically screened and quarantined before being placed in the general population. All inmates are provided with the Yuba County Inmate/Detainee Handbook. This is available in English and Spanish. If other languages are needed, those requests are accommodated. The handbook details rights and responsibilities of the inmates, as well as outlining inmate privileges and disciplinary procedures. Furthermore, the handbook outlines how inmates are sheltered, obtain food, medication, and receive recreational time. An inmate’s personal belongings are collected and stored until the inmate’s release,” the report stated. “Inmates are housed according to security classification, court status, and health. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, outreach and educational programs such as religious gatherings, Alcoholics Anonymous, and Narcotics Anonymous, are offered on a limited basis. These programs are being offered remotely to inmates via YCJ issued tablets. Inmates have access to computers or are issued tablets to attend online classes and virtual visits.”
After its investigation, the grand jury said it was “impressed with the operations and maintenance” of the jail. It found that jail staff were “functioning as a highly responsive team” in their operation of a “well-managed facility.”
Its recommendation for the jail was that it continues to provide a high level of service to Yuba County residents.
Yuba County Animal Care Services
The Yuba County Grand Jury said it received three complaints regarding the alleged refusal of Yuba County Animal Care Services (ACS) staff to pick up stray animals in “outlying areas” of the county.
After an investigation of ACS practices was conducted, the grand jury reported that there was no “concrete evidence” to confirm or deny the complaints that were made. However, while touring the ACS facility, the grand jury did discover that there was an “unsafe approach to the facility due to an abandoned railroad crossing.”
Built in 2004, the ACS facility is located at 5245 Feather River Blvd. in Olivehurst, the grand jury report stated.
“The building occupies 3,788 square feet, with a total of 36 dog kennels. There are 21 cages for cats and four pens for livestock. Located adjacent to the Yuba County Airport, the facility is appointed in a manner appropriate with its use, with kennels, treatment rooms and exercise areas,” the report stated.
Under the responsibility of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, ACS provides around-the-clock services for the county for the safety and control of animals. The grand jury noted that current staffing levels at the ACS facility include seven full-time employees, two part-time employees, and two volunteers.
“An Animal Control Officer (ACO) is on call every night, weekends, and holidays for emergency calls. Emergency calls include: injuries, bites, or an animal that may cause harm to people or other animals,” the report stated. “Animals arrive at the care facility by means of citizens bringing in a stray, owner surrender of a dog, or a citizen complaint generating a field call by the ACO. The ACS employs a program called Chameleon, which is a system for logging calls for service. The shelter does not accept feral cats from the public.”
With no other issues identified, the grand jury found that the entrance to the Olivehurst facility “crosses over a substantial railroad berm that can cause a vehicle to become high-centered or damaged.”
Staff at ACS reported that there were problems with vehicles going over the crossing.
“Upon entering the ACS area from Feather River Boulevard, vehicles must go over a sudden rise of several feet and a sudden drop-off on the other side due to a discontinued railroad track,” the report stated. “... ACS staff reported that long wheelbase vehicles and trucks pulling trailers have become stuck or drag the undercarriage of vehicles over the spur.”
The Yuba County Grand Jury recommended that a “more gradual incline should be made to ease access over the track” and that a “work order should be filed with the county within 30 days of receipt of this report.”
City of Marysville
The Yuba County Grand Jury said it conducted a seven-month investigation into the city of Marysville after receiving citizen complaints related to how the city allocates its funding and concerns raised about the overall management of the city’s assets and services.
After its investigation, the grand jury confirmed reporting by the Appeal over the past year that has highlighted improvements in city operations and “major redevelopment projects” that have either been recently completed or are in progress.
“After extensive review of City documents, reports, online websites, and numerous lengthy interviews with City staff, the Grand Jury recommends completing a Capital Asset Inventory and developing policies for improving the fiscal management, administration, and operations of the City,” the report stated.
Overall, the grand jury said that through its investigation, it was determined that the city was “fiscally and operationally well managed.” It commended the new management team, led by City Manager Jim Schaad, as "experienced and knowledgeable in management, leadership, and legal expertise.”
After finding that most concerns related to the city were already being addressed and that management was guiding Marysville on a positive path forward, the grand jury did find and recommend that the city “complete an inventory of its Capital Assets by October” and publish a “Capital Assets Policy” by February 2024.
“Review of the City's last known audit report, revealed two 2021 audit findings. These included no inventory of the City's Capital Assets and no City Capital Asset policy,” the report stated. “Additionally, the Grand Jury found no formal Business Operations Manual, Procurement Policy, or Conflict of Interest Policy. The Institute of Local Government (ILG) highly recommends these policies to promote good stewardship of public resources and to maintain the public's trust and confidence.”
Yuba Gardens Intermediate School
The Yuba County Grand Jury noted that Yuba Gardens Intermediate School, a school site run by the Marysville Joint Unified School District, hasn’t been the subject of grand jury investigations in the past.
After doing its own investigation, the grand jury found that the school was well run and mostly secure, but did find that “unsecured and unsupervised gates are a security and safety issue.”
On Sept. 26, 2022, and Nov. 16, 2022, grand jury members observed some concerning aspects of the front gate and another gate at the school. The front gate is used by students and staff said it was supervised by teachers as part of the requirements of the district’s contract agreement with the Marysville Unified Teacher's Association.
“Before the start of the second tour of September 26, 2022, YCGJ members observed students walking onto campus through the front gate without teacher supervision. Staff stated that teachers should have been present to supervise, that they would be reminded of their gate assignments at the next staff meeting,” the report stated. “On November 16, 2022, … the front gate was unsecured around noon time. Secondly, one north facing key-entry gate was able to be opened without a key.”
According to the report, Yuba Gardens Intermediate School staff said the front gate at that time may have been left unlocked or unsecured after a delivery.
“Staff stated that this gate is generally checked by the custodian,” the report stated. “Staff stated that the school is considering building a dedicated receiving dock on campus and discontinuing using this gate for deliveries. However, dates have not been set for this project.”
For the key-entry gate cited, staff said another staff member may have “failed to secure the gate behind them, and added that perhaps some of the springs have become too weak to close the gate.”
In its recommendations, the Yuba County Grand Jury said current gate security procedures should be enforced and that a formal gate security policy and procedures policy should be established.
Yuba County Grand Jury members
Members of the 2022/23 Yuba County Grand Jury included the following:
– Dawn Contreras-Douglas (foreperson pro tem), Dobbins
– Susan DeConti, Browns Valley
– Patrick Delaney (librarian), Wheatland
– Jim Ferrell, Olivehurst
– Elizabeth Hambright, Wheatland
– John Marty, Marysville
– Mary Jane Mathews, Marysville
– Jazmin Meza (secretary), Olivehurst
– Dale Nichols, Olivehurst
– Nikki Padilla, Marysville
– Hector Roa, Plumas Lake
– Aaron Rose, Browns Valley
– Patrick Sanger, Loma Rica
– Poncho Sannizzaro (treasurer), Plumas Lake
– Joe Visalli, Dobbins
– Mark Viviano (foreperson), Marysville
– Susan Williams, Marysville
– James Wilson, Marysville