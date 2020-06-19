The 2019-2020 Yuba County Grand Jury investigated a variety of topics in their most recent report-- including the jail, social media standards for public officials and water district rates.
The grand jury made a variety of recommendations to city and county official offices including updates to social media policies and procedures, encouraging more civic engagement with the Linda Water Protection District and more online visibility and donation potential for the Marysville Cemetery.
To view the full report, visit, https://bit.ly/2NjdOEJ.
Yuba County Jail
The Yuba County Grand Jury conducts annual inspections of the Yuba County Jail, which houses both Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees and the general inmate population.
The jurors toured various areas of the jail including the booking area, kitchen, exercise areas and housing unit. After two separate inspections of the facility, the jury concluded that the facility is clean, orderly, running effectively and meeting the needs of the jail population.
The report notes new updates to the facility including a fence in the exercise area allowing two groups to workout at once, a switch from styrofoam to reusable rubber cups/utensils and a possible vendor to provide tablets to inmates with free educational materials and entertainment-purchasing options.
Given the favorable findings of the facility, the jurors did not offer any recommendations for the Yuba County Board of Supervisors or sheriff regarding the jail.
Social media blocking
The jurors investigated a complaint from a citizen who said they and others had been blocked from commenting on the non-government sponsored Facebook page of an elected official, also claiming that the previous comments from them and others had been removed.
The grand jury set out to investigate the legal authority related to social media blocking. Following interviews with county officials, analyzing related court cases and reviewing materials the grand jury found that there are no Yuba County policies or procedures regarding social media use by county officials.
The jurors offer two recommendations in the report. The grand jury recommended that by Sept. 30, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors should direct the drafting of policies and procedures for county employees and officials regarding social media use and blocking. The second recommendation is for the board to direct the Yuba County Counsel to conduct one or more training sessions for elected officials on social media and blocking by Sept. 30.
Linda County Water District
The grand jury investigated a proposed rate increase by the Linda County Water District for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which brought public outcry, as it would have raised consumer water rates by over 100 percent. The LCWD currently serves 4,575 homes and rates hadn’t been increased since 2006, despite increased population and operating costs.
LCWD customers raised concerns over the rate increase as well as concerns that the increase would not improve the water’s taste.
After multiple public meetings and input from the community, the LCWD voted to incrementally raise rates over the next five years in order to maintain and improve current infrastructure.
The juror’s investigation included attending LCWD board meetings, interviewing customers, reviewing a water quality consumer confidence report and interviewing LCWD staff.
The grand jury’s two findings were that the approved increase of funds was necessary to maintain and improve infrastructure, and that despite complaints about taste, the water met state standards for health and safety.
The grand jury recommended that by Aug. 1, LCWD staff should be aggressively seeking grants to improve the district’s infrastructure. The juror’s also recommended the water district board and staff make a concerted effort to educate the public about the safety of the water, and that funds from the state cannot be used to alter taste.
Historic Marysville Cemetery
The grand jury investigated the cemetery because it had been investigated recently by previous grand juries, and the jurors felt the public, cemetery and volunteers who maintain the property would benefit from the investigation.
The cemetery is owned by the city of Marysville and maintained by the Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History, other local organizations and a full-time volunteer watchman.
The cemetery has been damaged over the years by flooding and vandalism. FPYCH works to keep the cemetery clean and neat as well as find and replace lost, missing or broken headstones.
The jurors investigated the cemetery by touring the grounds, reviewing documents from the FPYCH and interviewing cemetery and city personnel. The city spent $10,000 the last fiscal year on cemetery services and funds. FPYCH raises additional funds through hosting educational tours and collecting donations.
The grand jury found that the cemetery would benefit from additional funding and publicity to support the FPYCH and their mission to find, replace and improve headstones. The jurors also found there is a lack of online information about the cemetery, as well as a lack of online places to donate funds.
The grand jury recommended that by Oct. 1, the city of Marysville should increase the cemetery’s online presence and information regarding the finances, volunteer opportunities and budget expenses. The grand jury also recommended the city of Marysville establish online donation mechanisms on its website, FPYCH Facebook page, PayPal, GoFundMe and other relevant social media platforms by Oct. 1.