A health program created for the benefit of jail inmates and to help stem the rise of sexually transmitted diseases in Yuba County received national recognition last week during a conference in Colorado.

Developed by Yuba County Public Health in collaboration with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department and its jail medical provider WellPath, the program provides sexually transmitted diseases testing, treatment and linkages for social services and medical care for inmates. Officials said it is part of a larger effort to reduce countywide cases, which have been increasing in recent years. Jail inmates, in particular, test positive for STDs at a higher rate than the general county population, officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you