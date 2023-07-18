A health program created for the benefit of jail inmates and to help stem the rise of sexually transmitted diseases in Yuba County received national recognition last week during a conference in Colorado.
Developed by Yuba County Public Health in collaboration with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department and its jail medical provider WellPath, the program provides sexually transmitted diseases testing, treatment and linkages for social services and medical care for inmates. Officials said it is part of a larger effort to reduce countywide cases, which have been increasing in recent years. Jail inmates, in particular, test positive for STDs at a higher rate than the general county population, officials said.
Recognized as a “Promising Practice,” the National Association of County and City Health Officials said the Yuba County program submitted by Yuba County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu “demonstrated exemplary and replicable initiative in response to a local public health need.” A certificate was presented at the association’s conference in Denver on July 12.
“This program is an effective approach to addressing the growing STD challenge we see in our community, and we are able to immediately treat those who test positive,” Luu said in a statement. “STD education and treatment is happening across the county, but this particular initiative allows us to provide timely testing, treatment, and linkages to care and social services to a population that might not readily access care.”
Officials said the rates of chlamydia cases in Yuba County have increased from 401.6 to 415.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past five years. Rates of syphilis have increased from 17 to 84 cases per 100,000 residents.
“This partnership between Public Health and the Yuba County jail makes a lot of sense on so many levels,” Yuba County Jail Division Capt. Allan Garza said in a statement. “It brings an important medical screening option right to the doorstep of a population that is particularly at risk.”
The National Association of County and City Health Officials will now provide details of the Yuba County Public Health initiative to cities and counties nationwide so that any interested local health department in the country can learn how to establish a similar program, officials said.