The process of adjusting boundary lines for the five Yuba County Board of Supervisors districts will begin on Monday with the first of four public meetings, according to a county news release.
Yuba County residents and county staff will meet at 6 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center. The process is done every 10 years to ensure each district contains equal portions of the county’s population, as counted in the recent 2020 Census count.
The county gained 9,420 residents between 2010 and 2020, reaching a total population of 81,575. Most population increases likely occurred in districts associated with the communities of Linda and Plumas Lake, according to the release.
Supervisors directed county staff to take the lead in establishing workshops with interested members of the public to do the work of adjusting the district lines. Public meetings will also be held on Nov. 9, Dec. 6 and Dec. 14.
The deadline to complete the redistricting process is Dec. 15. Meetings will be held in person at 915 Eighth St., Marysville or online via Zoom. For more information and how to access the meeting online, visit www.yuba.org/redistricting.