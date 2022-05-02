Día de los niños means day of the child and on the last day of April over 25 Yuba County government agencies celebrated the close of National Child Abuse Prevention Month by providing Yuba-Sutter’s next generation with a party filled with food, fun and a little bit of knowledge.
Día de los niños returned to POW/MIA Park in Edgewater for the first time since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. It was hosted in part by the First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission alongside many entities that deal with families and children, according to First 5 Program Coordinator Rita Baker.
“We are celebrating our future generation,” Baker said. “Anybody who has anything to do with children and families is here today.”
First 5 Yuba County Executive Director Ericka Summers said Día de los niños has been celebrated in the state since the late 1990s, and has been gaining more steam in the last five years.
“(It’s an opportunity) to celebrate children, culture, diversity and to engage children through literacy,” Summers said. “We are a diverse community and all children matter.”
Children of all ages were provided a ton of opportunities to play games with other kids along with opportunities to hear stories from those affiliated with the Yuba County Library. Law enforcement, the probation department, and even a few politicians were present and willing to provide information free of charge for anyone looking to better their lives and families.
Jeannine Friemark, a customer relations supervisor with the Yuba County Department of Child Support Services, said there are many families who do not know what is available to them for free.
Friemark manned a booth dedicated to information about ways to collect child support.
“Our services are available to anyone living in Yuba County,” Friemark said.
The program, Friemark said, begins with providing information for families and individuals looking at how to collect child support. The process begins with establishing a court order, she said.
It’s a free alternative to hiring a private attorney that could cost thousands of dollars, Friemark said.
The agency can also provide genetic testing for individuals looking to find out if they are the biological parent of a child in the county, Friemark said.
Friemark said the agency does not provide any information about divorce, custody or visitation cases.
Another highlight of Día de los niños was storytime where families listened to Yuba County librarians read them a story on a rug. Yuba County Library has been running a storytime event since November 2021 at its facility on Second Street in Marysville.
Sandeep Sidhu, Yuba County Library administrative services officer, said both an English and Spanish storytime event will run each week Monday through Thursday in May. For a complete schedule, visit the Yuba County Library website.
Yuba-Sutter resident Lynn Harrington said it’s important to begin some form of literacy with your child as early as 18 months.
Harrington’s child, Esidah, is 3 and can already begin to recognize letters to spell her name, Harrington said.
“The key is focus and attention,” Harrington said. “That’s our language.”
There were a number of toddlers present during the event, including one who just began to socialize with other children this year.
Edgewater resident Alina Sanchez stumbled across Día de los niños when she was walking her two children around the area.
Greyson, 2, who Sanchez referred to as a “COVID baby,” because he was born a few months before the pandemic took hold on the world, immediately joined into the play area of the celebration. He hula hooped with other children and went through a makeshift blow-up tunnel set up in a play area.
“Play is important because they are learning how to monitor their emotions and deal with everything,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez said the family has attended Playzeum Yuba-Sutter and many other kid-friendly areas in town this year because restrictions were loosening in both counties.