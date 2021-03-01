A coroner’s investigation is underway following the death of a Yuba County Jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning.
Vong Yang, 30, of Yuba City was found unresponsive in his holding cell at the Yuba County facility around 7:05 a.m. Sunday. Jail staff and medical personnel attempted life saving measures upon finding him, but were unsuccessful.
Yang was arrested Friday morning in the parking lot of the Plumas Stop and Shop on River Oaks Boulevard on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
“At the time of his death, Yang was alone in his single cell and was pending release,” said Leslie Williams, spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. “There was no use of force reported at the time of Yang’s arrest, nor while in custody at the jail.”
Yang’s cause of death is pending a full autopsy.