The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said that the body of an unidentified female was located Thursday afternoon on the side of the road near the 1700 block of Simpson Lane.
According to officials with the department, a call was received just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a dead body.
“Deputies arrived and located a deceased female,” department officials said. “Due to the suspicious nature of the call, detectives were immediately called out to handle the investigation.”
The Appeal reached out to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, but officials said no further information regarding the incident could be released, including the identity of the female found dead.
“I don’t have anything additional at this time,” Katy Goodson, public information officer for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, said in an email to the Appeal on Friday morning. “We are still working to identify the deceased and then notify next of kin.”
If anyone has information related to the case, they are being asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 530-749-7777.