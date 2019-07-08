Yuba County voters will have a new voting system to use when they take to the polls next March for the 2020 primary election.
County officials are organizing three open house-style events focused on helping voters familiarize themselves with the new touchscreen system, called the Democracy Suite Voting System.
“We want to give our voters a glimpse of the technology that will greet them at the voting precincts next year,” said Terry Hansen, Yuba County clerk-recorder, in a press release. “The touchscreen system is very user-friendly and designed to safeguard the integrity of each vote.”
The California Secretary of State recently decertified the widely-used Legacy Voting System that had been in place for several years, which resulted in county election offices across the state having to purchase new systems.
The new technology allows voters to mark their ballots electronically using a touchscreen system, though traditionalists will still have the option to use paper ballots if they choose. The new tablet will be located in each voting booth, and once the user makes their selection, a paper ballot prints out, which the voter will then place in the ballot box. The computer system is designed to keep no record of votes that were cast. It also allows the user to vote by way of an audio ballot.
The upcoming events are scheduled for:
- Tuesday, July 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wheatland Community Center – 101 C St., Wheatland.
- Wednesday, July 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
- Thursday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Alcouffe Center – 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House.