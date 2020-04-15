Yuba County Jail staff has made changes meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
Jails – especially those such as Yuba County’s that serve as detention centers for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – have been the focus of some attention since the onset of the pandemic.
The local jail received a letter last week from the Campaign for Immigrant Detention Reform (CIDR) that called on the county to release all U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees along with other demands related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said the department was aware of the letter and made changes to prevent the possible spread of the virus before receiving it.
“Our comprehensive efforts have taken into account guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), California Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC), ICE and the Yuba County Public Health officer,” Carbah said via email. “Our mitigation efforts far exceed the issues referenced in the letter from CIDR.”
CIDR, in addition to urging the release of all ICE detainees, recommended releasing inmates who are over 50, immuno-compromised or have underlying conditions, releasing at-risk inmates who are non-violent and releasing people with fewer than 60 days on their sentence.
Carbah said the jail has reduced its population by more than 20 percent since the beginning of the pandemic. The releases have been for people incarcerated for non-violent and non-serious charges and those who were near their sentenced release date.
“Each person released was done so after a thorough vetting process because the safety of our community is paramount in any such decision we make,” Carbah said. “We will continue to monitor our jail population going forward.”
Yuba County Jail has a maximum capacity of 493 beds and the current population is approximately 293. Of those, 154 are ICE detainees, according to Carbah.
Inmates who are over 65 or have specific underlying health conditions that make them susceptible to serious illness if they contract COVID-19 have been identified by the jail and special precautions have been taken to separate and monitor that group, Carbah said.
In its letter to the jail, CIDR mentioned its concern about an apparent lack of soap at Yuba County Jail and how that could contribute to possible spread inside the jail.
Carbah responded to that claim by saying there is no shortage of hand soap for inmates.
“All inmates are provided soap at no cost to them and additional soap is provided upon request,” Carbah said. “This has been true throughout this pandemic and so any accusations to the contrary are incorrect.”
In addition, the jail conducts daily sanitation and cleaning based on CDC guidelines, according to Carbah.
“There is a lot of misinformation floating around out there from various activist groups and political editorial ‘news’ outlets,” Carbah said.