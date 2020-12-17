The Yuba County Jail temporarily suspended in-person visitation with inmates, according to a department news release.
The decision was made because of concerns about the increase in COVID-19 cases in Yuba-Sutter. According to the release, the decision was made in consultation with Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu and based on her recommendations, and went into effect Thursday.
Jail population is currently at 55 percent with 235 inmates. There are seven COVID-positive inmates in isolated treatment, with three previous cases since March. Inmates and staff are screened daily for symptoms and testing is widely available and encouraged, according to the release.
The current positive cases emerged in the last week and internal contact tracing is underway along with additional testing throughout the facility. The seven positive inmates are under 24-hour medical care in isolation and none have experienced complications or needed to be hospitalized.
New incoming inmates are quarantined 14 days before being housed into the jail population. The jail continues to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines including PPE and disinfecting procedures.
“Please be assured we will be constantly evaluating our ability to re-implement in person visitation as soon as we can do so,” the release read. “Phone visitations are encouraged, and jail staff will coordinate attorney visits as necessary.”