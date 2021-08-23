The Yuba County Library is bringing families together through story times offered online via Facebook Live.
Despite the library not offering in-person programs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, every week the library streams live sessions of virtual story time at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for children aged up to five years old.
The virtual story time program is provided by First 5 California, a nonprofit organization that helps support families through the early stages of childhood, said Leah Madsen, senior library technician. Each recording session gets posted on Facebook daily so parents and children can view it throughout the day, with no registration or account needed. However, due to copyright laws the posting is only left on Facebook for 24 hours.
“Reading is very important, especially for children aged from zero to five,” said Madsen. “We build conversation with reading where we build connections of how the book connects to the world.”
Themes include colors, numbers, shapes, seasons and the alphabet to help kids get ready for preschool and kindergarten, said Madsen.
This week’s theme will be centered around back to school.
Virtual story time also includes working on crafts related to the theme of the stories. The library provides families with craft kit supplies parents can pick up. The craft kits include information from First 5 California, a health kit from the public health department and supplies needed for crafts during the week. The librarians encourage families to participate in creating crafts with their children and using this time to bond. Children aged older than five are also welcomed to participate.
Parent Arooj Saeed sets time apart every night to read to her three children and participate in the virtual live story time program.
“Our favorite part of the program is that it is available virtually,” said Saeed. “Due to the pandemic, I was unable to take my kids anywhere. I love how the kids were engaged and participated to learn, think and interact with each other during the virtual story time. I definitely recommend every other family to participate in this extracurricular activity with your kids so you and your kids can develop a great bond.”
To request a craft kit, parents can call 530-749-7380 or contact the library at library@co.yuba.ca.us.