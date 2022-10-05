Yuba County officials announced this week that the Yuba County Library in Marysville will be hosting an event Saturday intended to help get internet services into the homes of local families.
For families that qualify, they will have access to “significant savings” on broadband services and help in purchasing a computer to use.
“It’s called the Affordable Connectivity Program, and what it does is make these technology discounts available to families already registered with various assistance programs, such as Medi-Cal, CalFresh, WIC, or even school lunch programs,” Yuba County Broadband Program Manager Ian Scott said in a statement.
To qualify for the program, legal identification and documents showing current participation in assistance programs should be brought to the event, officials said.
According to guidelines for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the following criteria:
– Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines
– Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline
– Participates in one of several Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (only households meeting the relevant income qualifying standard) Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations
– Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision
– Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
– Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income program
Those interested in learning about the program can visit Yuba County Library, located 303 Second St. in Marysville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“Those attending will also be able to enter a drawing for one of five gift cards or a Chromebook,” officials said. “Offered discounts include up to $30 a month toward internet service and up to $100 per household toward the purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet.”