After previously only being open to the public by way of an appointment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yuba County Library in Marysville dropped that policy on Tuesday.
The library, now fully accessible for the public, is open Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. at 303 2nd Street in Marysville. On Saturdays, the library is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We basically went back to our pre-COVID schedule,” Sandeep Sidhu, administrative services officer for Yuba County Library, said Wednesday. “... We’re happy to open. We’re going back to our pre-COVID routine.”
Sidhu said after closing the library doors on March 17, 2020, because of COVID testing that was taking place at the library, the library moved to an appointments option around October and November 2020.
“We obviously couldn’t have our patrons go through the library because of the testing,” Sidhu said.
She said a few months later the library was forced to go back to providing just curbside service because the testing group had returned.
“In 2021 when they went away, we opened again in May 2021,” Sidhu said. “We were open until the third week of August because of ever changing (COVID) cases.”
Sidhu described adapting to COVID restrictions as a “rollercoaster ride.” She said because cases have decreased so substantially, the library decided to go ahead and open fully again.
“We’re happy that we’re open and able to offer programming,” Sidhu said. “As things start to go back to some kind of normality, we’re hoping that we don’t have to do the registrations (for events). We’ll get there eventually.”
Along with dealing with COVID restrictions, Sidhu also said the library was restricted in its operations because of staff shortages.
“During the whole COVID situation we got two new team members, so that helped us say that we are ready to open to the public fully,” Sidhu said. “We were so short staffed during the COVID situation.”
Along with a variety of events planned for children in the weeks ahead, the library also re-installed the Krayon Kiosk Education Station for children to access. The station had previously been removed from the library due to COVID-19 concerns.
Included on the four tablets, which also have headphones available for use, are various applications intended for children to interact with.
“We did all the social distancing guidelines,” Sidhu said. “When we did open for appointments we did not bring it back at that point because parents actually told us not to bring it back because they weren’t fully aware with what’s right as far as COVID.”
Along with opening its doors again to the public, the library has a wide variety of activities for children this month.
“We have a lot planned for the month of April! From celebrating National Poetry month, to creative classes, story time, and more,” the library posted on its Facebook page. “If interested in more information about these events, call us at 530-749-7380.”
As part of its plans for April, the library will have a hidden “Paper Egg Hunt” at 10 a.m. on April 15 for children aged 0-5. The library said in order to take part, those interested will need to register for the event. To register, visit https://linktr.ee/yubacountylibrary.