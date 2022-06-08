The Yuba County Library will kick off its Summer Reading Program with the Touch-A-Truck event on Monday. The library parking lot will be open for guests to get an up-close look at fire trucks, garbage trucks, tractors and police cars.
Touch-A-Truck will allow children to climb and explore the participating vehicles and machinery. It will provide them an opportunity to learn about the purpose of the types of trucks used in the community.
“This event is a way for our local children to learn about the machines around them and the people who operate them,” said Senior Library Technician Lindsay Jordan.
As a kick-off to the library’s summer events program, Touch-A-Truck will be implemented to encourage reading habits and literacy among people of all ages.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at 303 2nd St. in Marysville.
For more information, call the library at 530-749-7380.