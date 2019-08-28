It came in with the Gold Rush. Not greedy miners looking for a quick buck, but something more benevolent: A public library that continues to operate today as the Yuba County Library. Now, after 164 years of serving the public, the library is asking the public to share their views for the library’s future.
Operating in downtown Marysville since 1977, the library is hosting a strategic planning meeting tonight, inviting the community to share their ideas, comments and hopes for one of the oldest continuous libraries west of the Mississippi river.
With 56,000 visitors last year, Sandeep Sidhu, Yuba County Library administrative service officer, said there is an average of 115 kids books and items and 25 adult books checked out each day. The library offers summer reading programs which saw 200 kids sign up and 90 completed the six week reading program this year.
Sidhu shared some of the changes the library has implemented in the last few years, like removing the tall, foreboding library shelves at the entrance to open up the space for what Sidhu said is an open-concept design.
“I think a lot of people who think of libraries think of the traditional...you know the ladies behind the front desk with like glasses,” Sidhu said. “We’re not that.”
Walk into the space and see two sleek contemporary couches, a recent update a few months ago to replace the hunter-green upholstered pieces, original to the building four decades ago.
Turn to the right and see the children’s reading area with shorter shelves for easy access, and a new crayon kiosk outfitted with four Ipads and headphones, funded by First Five California. The Ipads have about 40 apps kids can use without needing a library card. Sidhu said it’s been a big hit since its June installation.
“Some kids just don’t know what to do with a mouse and a keyboard,” Sidhu said. “They’re used to the whole touch screen thing.”
The kiosk is one of the ways the library is trying to adapt to technology. Last year, Sidhu said, they added new tables with charging ports in the center. Located in an area at the center of the building Sidhu calls the triangle, the tables mirror the new couches mixing modern curvature with functionality– all the pieces are movable.
“What we noticed a few years back was people were bringing in their own devices and they didn’t really have anywhere to plug in,” Sidhu said.
Yuba County Library isn’t alone in the race to adapt, libraries across the country are trying to update their spaces for changing trends. Trends like having a dedicated space for a STEM lab or “makerspace” for people to create crafts, design art and host classes are becoming popular.
Sidhu said she would like to have a creative space in the library, and thinks the California Room, which houses local archives is the place to host it.
She said the plan this fall is to move the contents of the California Room, tucked in the corner of the building with three glass walls and an open ceiling, to the second mezzanine floor. That move will free up the area to be used as a potential maker-space, computer or STEM lab if the community wants.
“If we were to have kind of like a maker-space lab in here, oh my gosh the possibilities,” Sidhu said. “That’s why we want to hear from the parents and residents, like what do you want to see.”
What’s next
Other advances Sidhu said she wants to incorporate are wifi printing like at the Sutter Library branches and a mobile self-checkout station.
“What I’m seeing right now is that our computers are being used but we have a lot of students coming in with their own devices and for those people having the wifi printing I think it will help,” Sidhu said.
Things like e-books however, might take more time to get adopted because, “we have to strike a balance, we still have to have the physical material,” Sidhu said.
Thursday’s planning meeting is the first long-term feedback the library has requested from the public, Sidhu said. The library previously worked to accommodate user feedback a few years ago when they started operating on Saturdays after receiving comments about expanding hours.
“I want the public to voice their concern whether it’s working or not working,” Sidhu said.
The meeting will be hosted tonight, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Yuba County Library’s Community Room, 303 2nd Street in Marysville.