Yuba County officials are moving forward with the process to extend the county’s moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation as the state works to line up its guidelines with the federal government on how to regulate the agricultural commodity.
The county first established a moratorium on the cultivation of industrial hemp in March 2019. With that ban set to expire at the end of March, supervisors took the first steps at Tuesday’s board meeting to further extend the moratorium to Aug. 31, 2021.
Supervisor Andy Vasquez said counties that have allowed for industrial hemp have experienced numerous problems with trying to regulate the commodity. He said the state keeps changing its rules, guidelines and testing standards.
“We want to wait until they iron out the kinks and get the rules and regulations in place,” Vasquez said. “Until those are all in place, you really can’t do anything.”
State lawmakers have passed several bills in the past several years refining the way industrial hemp is to be regulated across the state. The federal government defined hemp as an agricultural commodity with the passing of the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, which removed it from the federally controlled substances list.
In October 2019, the Interim Final Federal Rule was published defining how the agricultural commodity should be regulated nationwide. Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer said current state regulations do not meet the requirements of the federal plan. The California Department of Food and Agricultural is required to submit a state plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture by May 1 that demonstrate how the state plans to come into compliance.
Scheer said it’s reasonable to expect that California won’t have a federally-approved plan for industrial hemp until July or August, which poses problems for his department who would be in charge of regulating the crop.
“The current status of the regulations for industrial hemp leaves many questions unanswered,” Scheer said in a staff report. “The regulations will not be in place until after planting and possibly into the harvest period for industrial hemp. The Agriculture Department may not have sufficient staffing levels to sufficiently regulate industrial hemp. Additionally, many jurisdictions that allowed industrial hemp production experienced widespread theft and public safety issues.”
One supervisor, Mike Leahy, voted against extending the ban. He’s in favor of allowing industrial hemp cultivation within the county for its economic development benefits. He said he’s against regulating agricultural products and sees the financial benefit for farmers who want to grow the commodity.
“I just don’t like the idea that we are afraid to look at it because of the overall feel (on industrial hemp). People tend to associate it with cannabis, but they aren’t the same thing,” Leahy said. “It’s an agricultural product, and it’s allowed by the federal government, so I have no issues with it.”
Now that the first reading of the ordinance was held, the final reading will occur at the board’s next meeting on Feb. 25. If the board adopts the ordinance, they will direct staff to monitor the status of pending industrial hemp regulations in the state and report back to the board in January 2021.