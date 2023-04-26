Officials with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said a 53-year-old Brownsville man was arrested Monday after he allegedly shot at a drone that was being used to look for illegal marijuana operations.
According to the department, the Marijuana Enforcement Team was conducting aerial surveillance with a small Unmanned Aircraft System, or sUAS, around the 14200 block of Neptune Lane in Browns Valley.
“While deputies were conducting surveillance for illegal marijuana cultivation, a male subject fired two shots at the sUAS,” the department said. “The deputy operating the sUAS was able to maneuver it off the property, causing no damage. After obtaining a description of the shooter, deputies contacted a male subject identified as Saynt Ford of Brownsville, who matched the description.”
Department officials claimed Ford admitted to firing two 12-gauge shotgun rounds at the sUAS. He was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail for attempted destruction of an aircraft, which is considered a federal offense; felon in possession of a firearm; felon in possession of ammunition; and a probation violation.
As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still in Yuba County Jail with no bail amount set, according to jail records.