Editor’s Note: This is the first of two campaign finance stories for Yuba-Sutter. Finances of candidates for city councils and county supervisors for Sutter County will run in the Tuesday Appeal.
Candidates running for positions on the Marysville City Council and Yuba County Board of Supervisors in the upcoming November election have raised a total of $67,736 in monetary contributions since July 1, according to recently filed financial documents.
Approximately 83 percent of those funds were gathered by three candidates running for positions in Marysville. In total, the eight candidates running for positions in Yuba County spent $42,763.88 on their campaigns during the most recent filing period.
Marysville
In the Marysville City Council race, candidates include John Dominique Belza, Michael Ferrini and Stuart Gilchrist.
For the most recent filing period covering July 1 through Sept. 19, Belza received $10,849 in monetary contributions. His largest contributors included Jeremiah Kurtz ($2,500), Rancho Cenedella Inc. ($1,000), Montna Farms ($500), Roy Lanza ($500), Bill G. Lucich ($500), H. Earl Parker Jr. ($500), Rebecca A. Henderson ($500), and Ronald F. Souza ($500). He also loaned his personal campaign $1,400. Following the most recent filing period, Belza reported an additional contribution from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee ($2,500).
His largest expenses went toward Signworx ($2,313.71) for campaign paraphernalia, Mailings Unlimited ($1,134.36) for campaign literature, Copy City ($1,257.32) for campaign literature, and the Yuba County Clerk ($618.20) for filings.
Ferrini did not submit financial statements for the most recent filing period covering July 1 through Sept. 19.
During that period, Gilchrist received $1,026 in monetary contributions. His contributors included Gini Brown ($200), Candy Trethewey ($200), Despina Schrader ($200), and Debra Bailey ($100). He also received $326.04 in unitemized contributions, as well as loaned his campaign $2,200. Since filing, Gilchrist also reported additional contributions from himself ($2,200) and Recology ($1,000).
His largest expenses went toward Sapphire Marketing ($2,187.52) for campaign consultants, and the Yuba County Clerk ($508.20) for filings.
In the city’s mayoral race, candidates include Chris Branscum, Stephanie McKenzie, and Ricky Samayoa.
During the period of July 1 through Sept. 19, Branscum received $27,455 in monetary contributions. His largest contributors included himself ($21,920), Mal Huntley ($1,000), Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 ($1,000), Recology Inc. ($1,000), and Bradford Huntley ($760).
His largest expenses went to Sapphire Marketing Group ($12,865) for campaign consultants, Flashbay Inc. ($1,438) for campaign masks, and Marysville Music ($800) for office expenses. Notable expenses paid by contractors on behalf of his campaign also included National Outdoor Media ($5,850) for a campaign billboard, Original Randy ($1,740) for campaign paraphernalia, Landslide Communication ($1,500) for campaign literature, and Signworx ($1,380.84) for print ads.
McKenzie received $3,857 in monetary contributions during the most recent filing period. Her largest donors were the Highway 70/20 Car Wash ($1,000), Kevin J. Carlson ($500), Hilbers Inc. ($500), and Rita J. Collins ($300). She also gave her personal campaign a $5,700 loan, as well as a contribution worth $2,000 after the most recent filing period.
Her most notable expenses went to Smart Marketing and Public Affairs ($7,261.80) for campaign paraphernalia and consultants, and Sutter Buttes Business Services ($665) for treasury services. Notable expenses paid by contractors on behalf of her campaign also included Signworx ($3,012.25) for campaign signs, and 4-Over ($686.31) for campaign paraphernalia.
Samayoa, the incumbent, received $15,099 in monetary contributions during the most recent filing period. His largest donations came from the California Water Services and Local PAC ($5,000), UFCW 8 PAC Small Contributor Committee ($2,500), Recology Inc. PAC ($1,500), Marysville Central Labor Council PAC ($1,000), Alfred G. Montna and Gail E Montna Family Trust ($1,000), Chris Gill ($500), Aracely Munguia ($500), Thomas Lininger ($500), Hilbers Inc. ($500), and the Booth Family Trust ($500).
His largest expenses went toward Cornerstone Displays ($3,492.14) for campaign paraphernalia, and William Berry ($3,247.89) for campaign consultants.
Yuba County
Candidates running for the Yuba County District 2 supervisor position include Don Blaser and Stephen Heter.
For the most recent filing period, Blaser received $350 in monetary contributions. His contributions came from Mike Boeger ($250) and Howard Janssen ($100). He also loaned his personal campaign $800.
Blaser’s expenses for the period included the Yuba County Clerk Recorder ($526.22) for filings, Sapphire Marketing Group ($500) for campaign consultants, and Debra Hopking ($150) for professional services.
For the same period, Heter received $1,400 in monetary contributions. Donors included Andy Vasquez ($500), Charles Mathews Jr. ($500), and Trina T.R. Heter ($400). He also reported additional contributions on Sept. 25 from Stephen A. Jakosa ($5,000), and Jim Nielsen for State Controller 2022 ($1,000).
Heter’s expenses went to Vona Copp ($684.11) for professional services.