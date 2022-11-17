Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said two Yuba County residents were indicted Thursday for allegedly attempting to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced that a federal grand jury returned a 12-count indictment against Olivehurst residents Darrell Anderson, 50, and Ricky Phienemanh, 35. Both were charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Court documents showed that throughout 2020, Anderson allegedly sold heroin to an undercover officer.
“In 2022, Anderson conspired with Phienemanh and Sanit Khamthong, 41, of Marysville to distribute, and did in fact distribute, methamphetamine and heroin,” officials claim. “During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Phienemanh and Khamthong were supplying Anderson with large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin. Khamthong was separately indicted in September 2022 and is in federal custody.”
Along with several federal agencies, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuba City Police Department and the Marysville Police Department assisted in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alstyn Bennett is prosecuting the case, officials said.
“If convicted, Anderson and Phienemanh face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables,” federal officials said. “The charges are only allegations; the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”