Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said two Yuba County residents were indicted Thursday for allegedly attempting to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced that a federal grand jury returned a 12-count indictment against Olivehurst residents Darrell Anderson, 50, and Ricky Phienemanh, 35. Both were charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

