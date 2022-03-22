After receiving a presentation in October 2021 regarding the formation of a Yuba-Sutter film commission, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday that will allow the commission to move forward as a representative of the county’s efforts to bring in more activity and dollars as it relates to the film industry.
The resolution that was officially adopted Tuesday allows the commission to “act as Yuba County’s Regional Film Partner with the California Film Commission,” according to a staff report.
Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marni Sanders presented the plan for creating a local film commission in October to supervisors with the idea that it will help increase economic development in the area.
In a presentation to the Sutter County Board of Supervisors last year, Sanders said the tax revenue generated by activity related to the film industry could be more than $1 million a year once the commission is up and running.
Communities that have film commissions see more benefits from productions than those that do not have a film commission, she said. Having a film commission would not only lead to increased tax revenue, but could lead to more businesses such as hotels coming into the area, according to Sanders.
She said efforts to develop a Yuba-Sutter film commission have been attempted in the past, but that it never fully came together. Sanders said the key is local financial investment.
“It can be a really positive change for the community and it is for the community,” Sanders previously said.
Blue Zones
Supervisors also passed a resolution on Tuesday affirming the county’s support for the Blue Zone Project and the appointment of Jennifer Vasquez, director of Health and Human Services, to serve on the Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter Steering Committee.
“The Yuba Sutter Blue Zones Project is a community-wide, evidence based approach project being undertaken by Adventist Rideout that seeks to improve the well-being of communities by applying best practices to make the healthy choice the easy choice, through built environment, food, and tobacco policy change; environmental changes within worksites, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, and faith/civic organizations; and engagement activities that promote social support for healthy behaviors, volunteering, and purpose,” according to a county staff report.
The project idea and name is based on the research of an author who identified five cultures of the world, or blue zones, with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older, the Appeal previously reported. The project has been launched in Upper Napa Valley, Mendocino County, Tuolumne County and Lake County as well as across other parts of the country.
“Through collecting community feedback and evaluating related data, we will be able to identify areas to focus our efforts,” Blue Zones Project Executive Director Steve Kroeger previously said. “The Blue Zones Project will provide us with the tools and methods needed to pinpoint these specific areas for improvement, and thereby enable us to reach higher levels of community well-being. It’s a very worthy effort.”
According to a staff report, there is no known fiscal impact to the county at this time.
Measure K committee
On Tuesday, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors approved the selection of four county residents who will serve on the Measure K Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Measure K, passed in 2018 with a simple majority of 53 percent, raised the sales tax by 1 percentage point in unincorporated areas of Yuba County. In December 2018, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, along with citizens Charlie Matthews and John Mistler, challenged the measure, arguing it should have been classified as a special tax. In September 2019, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Stephen Berrier ruled that the measure should have been a special tax that requires a two-thirds majority to pass, the Appeal previously reported.
Berrier ruled that the language in the tax mentioned specific uses for funds collected. The county appealed the decision and in July 2021 the California Third District Court of Appeal overturned Berrier’s ruling and deemed Measure K a general tax.
The tax went into effect in April 2019, while the lawsuit was pending. As litigation played out, the county collected the tax and held funds in a trust that remained untouched pending the final ruling, the Appeal previously reported. Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen said in a presentation to the board in October 2021 that approximately $14 million was collected between April 2019 and June 2021. It was estimated that approximately $6 million would be collected during the current fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022).
At its Oct. 12, 2021, meeting, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors received information on the Citizens’ Oversight Committee that was established as part of Measure K and the need to fill the five vacancies on the committee due to the committee needing to provide a report on this fiscal year’s revenues and expenditures by Sept. 30, according to a staff report.
During a presentation to the board on Tuesday, Mallen said the county interviewed nine applicants for five open positions. As a result of those interviews, four were chosen to serve on the committee with the fifth still needing to be filled. While committee member appointments are done at-large, Mallen said the county would like to fill the fifth position with someone who lives in or represents the foothills of Yuba County.
“Of the nine, seven were from District Four,” Mallen said. “We had one applicant from District One and he’s on the list that we recommend appointment and then only one from the foothills area. Based on our interviews, we recommend some additional applicants from the foothills area so that we have that perspective on the committee.”
The four committee members approved by supervisors on Tuesday include Phil Goode, Rich Webb, Gregory Nelson and Lori Wojdan.
Committee members are appointed for two-year terms and “will need to prepare a report by September 30, 2022, for the Measure K revenues and expenditures incurring this fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2022,” a staff report said.
Powered parachutes
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors heard from members of the public regarding an issue that, according to them, has plagued licensed pilots at area airports.
Jon Messick, commander of the Yuba-Sutter Sheriff’s Aero-Squadron and candidate for Yuba County Supervisor District Five, said that the presence of unlicensed powered parachute fliers has become an increased nuisance.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) defines a powered parachute as “a powered aircraft comprised of a flexible or semi-rigid wing connected to a fuselage so that the wing is not in position for flight until the aircraft is in motion. The fuselage of a powered parachute contains the aircraft engine, a seat for each occupant and is attached to the aircraft’s landing gear.”
Messick said he was at Tuesday’s meeting as a representative of the 30 pilots of the Aero-Squadron to offer their continued support of restrictions at Yuba County Airport for unregistered powered parachute activities around the airport and to make those restrictions permanent.
“To be clear, the squadron and myself are not here to oppose ultra-lights or powered parachutes in general, aviation is a wonderful activity,” Messick said. “However, I am here to express our squadron’s support for the county and airport manager’s careful evaluation of long-term activities and numerous complaints related to the conduct of many of the ultra-light powered parachute operators over the past couple of years. Conduct that has now resulted in their removal. Our squadron pilots have expressed concern over the safety of not only themselves, but also of the ultra-light powered parachutes.”
Messick said there have been many documented complaints submitted to “various airport managers” and the FAA over the years related to the poor conduct of powered parachute pilots.
“Yuba County Airport is not the location that non-licensed individuals should be operating, experimenting or playing around,” Messick said.
Victoria Yeager, widow of legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, told supervisors Tuesday of two encounters that she had with powered parachute pilots.
“I was on final … and an ultra-light was going right across. I didn’t have many options. I couldn’t turn fast enough out of the way, so I had to duck down and hope that he didn’t duck down and hope that he didn’t do anything but just go straight across,” Yeager said. “Now already he’s doing something stupid, so I don’t know if he’s capable of doing anything more stupid and putting me in more danger. I ducked down and I got down low and I had to float, thank goodness the airport is wide and long. I floated for a long time because I was at too much speed and ultimately landed. Still got a little PTSD from that.
“Another incident was where the ultra-light pilot was thumbing his nose at the airport manager and taxiing up and down the taxiway. Now I wanted to go and take off on 3-2 north, because that’s where the winds were favoring. But that ultra-light went past me towards that area, so I went the other direction. And as I’m taxiing, I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh my goodness, he’s being belligerent, I wonder how much more belligerent he’s going to be and follow me and think it’s funny.’ So I did a little zig-zag to make sure he was still down there. So I took off downwind with the wind behind me which is not a good way to be if you’re heading into the wind to take off. … If you allow the ultra-lights to be there, it will be very very dangerous and very expensive. However, if you continue to disallow them, you’ll be known as one of the safest places to fly and that’s I think where you want to be.”