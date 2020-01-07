Former deputy director of public works Perminder Bains has been selected to serve as Yuba County’s new director of administrative services, according to a Yuba County press release.
Bains is replacing Tim McCoy, who retired on Dec. 13, 2019, after holding the position for two years. McCoy oversaw any contracts, buildings and grounds and airport management as well as a few larger projects that Bains will take over. Bains started in his new role on Jan. 1, according to the release.
“Perminder is the right person to continue the excellent work of administrative services,” said Yuba County Administrator Robert Bendorf in the release. “He has demonstrated great leadership skills in his previous role and we are excited to now have him lead an entire department.”
Bains will be responsible for overseeing three major administrative services projects.
– First is the establishment of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Medical and Mental Health Facility. The new facility is part of a $20 million jail expansion and will be used by inmates housed in the existing Yuba County Jail who require specialized medical and mental health care; medical and dental clinical services; outpatient mental health treatment programs and staff work areas; and laundry services, according to Bains.
The two-story building will have a 12-bed housing unit with two housing pods on the lower level and classrooms, interview rooms, storage, staff offices and other program offices on the second floor.
– The second is the $20 million project to create the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility. The facility will be located at 938 14th St., Marysville, and house 32 male and female juveniles from Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties in two housing units on approximately three acres of vacant county-owned land across from the existing juvenile hall, Bains said.
– The third project is the $1.8 million Yuba County Airport taxiway project which consists of constructing a 3,560- foot by 25-foot new asphalt taxiway to support an industrial park area, Bains said.
“Yuba County is a great organization that serves a strong community which provides many opportunities,” Bains said via email. “I’m grateful to be a part of it.”
Bains has worked for the county for almost 19 years.
“I’m really looking forward to continuing to strengthen the relationships between the departments within Yuba County so we can enhance the services that we provide to our residents,” Bains said.
Bains is a graduate of Fresno State and before joining Yuba County worked for Sacramento County conducting construction inspections. He has received training from the California Office of Emergency Services and oversaw 70 miles of roadway repairs completed in one construction season, according to the release.
According to the Yuba County salary classification system, the director of Administrative Services makes between approximately $11,000-$14,000 a month.