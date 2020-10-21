Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced late Wednesday it would de-energize some electrical lines starting last night.
The public safety power shutoffs were called due to potential high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.
Yuba County was removed from the list of areas to have shutoffs. Parts of Colusa and Glenn counties remained on the list. Sutter County had not been included.
The National Weather Service extended a red flag warning through Friday at 5 p.m. due to critical fire weather conditions.
The warning is in effect for much of the north state, including Colusa County and most of Sutter County.
A small portion of the north west corner of Yuba County is also included.
The National Weather service is forecasting strong winds and low humidity levels across the region through early next week.
“These weather conditions combined with record dry fuels will result in periods of elevated to critical fire weather conditions,” it was stated in a release issued by the National Weather Service.