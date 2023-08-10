The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said this week that it is now accepting applications for its fall Citizen Academy class, which is slated to start on Sept. 13.

According to Yuba County officials, the classes will be held at the sheriff’s department in Marysville every Wednesday night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for 12 consecutive weeks. While the academy is free, space is limited.

