The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said this week that it is now accepting applications for its fall Citizen Academy class, which is slated to start on Sept. 13.
According to Yuba County officials, the classes will be held at the sheriff’s department in Marysville every Wednesday night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for 12 consecutive weeks. While the academy is free, space is limited.
During those 12 weeks, students will hear from officials in various departments, including the K9 unit, the SWAT team, the investigations unit, dispatch, and others. Students also can expect to receive a tour of the sheriff’s department and Yuba County Jail.
“The Citizen Academy program is a wonderful way for community members to get a behind-the-scenes view of how the Sheriff’s Department operates,” Community Service Officer Rosa Leon said in a statement.
Leon will be the class coordinator, officials said.
Those interested in attending the Citizen Academy can find an application online at www.yuba.org or by coming into the sheriff’s office located at 720 Yuba St. in Marysville. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 8.