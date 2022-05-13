The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is set to host its second annual Be Prepared Fair from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on May 19 at the Alcouffe Center in Oregon House.
The fair, intended for foothill residents, will give the public an opportunity to gather information to help them be prepared and stay safe for the upcoming wildfire season.
The event will bring together a wide variety of emergency responders and services for residents and provide vital precautions people can take during times when there is a high fire risk.
“The family-oriented fair will include a drawing for donated prizes, including bicycles and a Weber BBQ grill,” a release from the county said. “Anyone attending who signs up for emergency alerts through CodeRED or who already registered for the free service will be given a ticket to enter the door prize drawing. Two food trucks (Kalie’s Kitchen and I SCREAM Yogurt) will have food and treats available for purchase.”
Also included at the fair will be several emergency response vehicles, including the Cal Fire Dobbins engine, the U.S. Forest Service engine, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services Mobile Incident Command Vehicle, and the Yuba County Sheriff Department’s patrol vehicle, Animal Care trailer and Boat patrol.
A REACH medical helicopter is scheduled to land on the adjacent baseball field at 6 p.m.
“Numerous booths hosted by safety and service organizations will be inside the Alcouffe Center handing out helpful information, and many will have preparedness giveaways items,” the release said. “Yuba County OES will provide items to help start the process of creating ‘go-bags,’ something every resident should have ready before an emergency hits.”
Other organizations scheduled for the Be Prepared Fair include Yuba Water Agency, UC Ag & Natural Resources, Yuba-Sutter Domestic Animal Disaster Assistance, FREED, Fieldhaven Feline Center, Yuba County First 5, Yuba County Public Health, Yuba Fire Safe Council, Yuba County Search & Rescue, YES Charter Academy, HAM radio operators, and more.
Information about the Be Prepared Fair can be found on the Yuba County OES Facebook page. To qualify for the door prize drawing in advance, Yuba County residents can sign up online for free CodeRED emergency alerts by going to www.bepreparedyuba.org.