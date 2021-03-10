The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is seeking public input on its local hazard mitigation plan, according to Yuba County spokesperson Rachel Rosenbaum.
The plan assesses threats and helps communities prepare for emergencies like wildfire, drought, flood and dam failure. Yuba County OES wants to hear from residents about which emergencies and hazards they are most concerned about.
“Getting input from those who live and work in this area is invaluable in updating a plan that encompasses all of the unique needs of our county, which ranges from ag land, to town, to the foothills,” Rosenbaum said in an email.
To provide input, residents can respond to a survey by visiting https://bit.ly/3byrWqI.