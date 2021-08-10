The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will be deploying two staff members today to the Dixie Fire Emergency Operations Center where they are scheduled to stay for 10 days.
The request was received from Plumas County through the Emergency Operations Center on Monday for officers Briana Haberman, Emergency Operations manager, and John Stone, Emergency Operations planner.
“We will be working right next to folks who might not have a home but are still holding it together and serving their communities,” said Haberman. “This would be an opportunity to provide some much needed relief for them to have some rest and rehabilitation.”
Haberman previously deployed to provide mutual aid in the 2018 Carr Fire in Shasta County and the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.
“In today’s disaster climate, it’s not a matter of if, but when,” said Haberman. “And when we need it, we know that we will have good neighbors to call on as well.”