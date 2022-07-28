The Yuba County Board of Supervisors received a quarterly update during its meeting Tuesday that outlined the many different businesses and residential options that will be coming to the county in the following weeks, months and years.
In line with the positive momentum that has been happening in the county, Yes to Yuba Business and Community Engagement Manager Rachel Downs gave supervisors a breakdown of some of the important developments that have been taking place in the county.
With a shortage of affordable and mid-level housing options, the county has seen an increase in the number of residential projects that are currently in the process of becoming a reality.
According to Downs and the Yuba County Community Development and Services Agency, new use permit applications have been submitted for a 56-unit affordable housing apartment complex on the northeast corner of Erle Road and Goldfields Parkway and an 80-unit affordable housing apartment complex on the northwest corner of Erle Road and Goldfields Parkway.
There also have been tentative subdivision and parcel maps submitted for various areas of the county. Some of those applications include five residential units at Ardmore Avenue and 14th Street in Olivehurst and 58 residential units for Griffith Ranch at 6296 Griffith Avenue in Linda.
Along with the several applications and lot proposals currently under consideration, final map approvals were made on a handful of projects in areas such as Plumas Lake and the Yuba County foothills. Among those approvals were three significant additions in Plumas Lake. They include:
– 110-unit residential subdivision: Plumas Lake Cobblestone along Kensington Drive
– 89-unit residential subdivision: Plumas Lake Cobblestone along Minories Drive
– 97-unit residential subdivision: Riverside Meadows Village 3 along Bedrock Court
Downs also presented several production homes under construction throughout Plumas Lake, Linda and Arboga.
According to data from the county, there were about 750 building permits issued in the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, there were nearly 300 production home permits issued.
As for the new businesses that may be coming to the county, Downs listed several who are currently going through the building permit process or whose building permits have been finalized.
Included with commercial building permits under review is the possibility of a Fat Burger at the Highway 70 travel center at 5416 Lindhurst Ave. in Linda. Commercial building permits already have been issued for a clinic remodel at Ampla Health in Olivehurst, Circle K and Arco gas stations in Plumas Lake, and a “community center” and “affordable housing project” at 1977 Spenceville Rd. in Wheatland.
Commercial building permits that were finalized include:
– Baptist church addition at 2787 Beale Rd. in Linda
– Chevron car wash and gas station at 2337 River Oaks Blvd. in Plumas Lake
– 76 gas station at 5512 Edgewater Circle in Linda
– Golden State Trailer office space at 4581 Skyway Dr. in Olivehurst
– Dollar General at 8750 Hammonton Smartsville Rd. in Smartsville
– Shoei Foods new canopy at 1900 Feather River Blvd. in Arboga
Some of the projects in the county that are currently under construction include the Cedar Lane affordable housing project that will include 148 units. According to the county, Cedar Lane is expected to be completed this fall. Also under construction is a taxiway expansion at the Yuba County Airport and a “Yuba County Public Works - Airport Corp Yard” that is expected to be completed on May 11, 2023.
Included in the presentation by Downs was a potential plan to make a well and septic transition to district-maintained infrastructure.
“Yuba County and Olivehurst Public Utility District (OPUD) are engaging residents in areas lacking water and waste water service to reduce ‘islands’ near existing infrastructure,” the county’s report states.
Project areas identified include historic Olivehurst, Butterfly Lane and the Arboga region.
“If public outreach is positively received by residents, OPUD anticipates making application [sic] for construction funding … for water and sewer connections,” the county’s report states.