Ahead of this year’s wildfire season, the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council announced the launch of a program to help homeowners protect their homes from a catastrophic disaster.
As part of the Defensible Space Cost Share Program, Yuba County residents will be able to turn in a submission for grant funding on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council, a community-based nonprofit group, said the grants will allow Yuba County foothill residents to be reimbursed for creating a defensible space and hardening their homes against wildfires.
The districts targeted for this funding include Camptonville Community Service District, Foothill Fire Protection District, Dobbins Oregon House Fire Protection District, Loma Rica Browns Valley Community Service District, and Smartsville Fire Protection District, the council said.
Residents who want to get the process started, can schedule a free home mitigation review to qualify for the program. Those who qualify can get reimbursed for up to 50 percent of the cost – a maximum of $2,000 – for eligible home hardening improvements and defensible space mitigation work completed by Nov. 30.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection describes a defensible space as the buffer that is created between a building on a property and the grass, trees, shrubs, or any wildland area that surrounds it.
“Removing excess vegetation could improve fire suppression efforts and provide a safe area for firefighters to defend the home and/or respond to emergency calls on the property as well,” the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council said. “The new Defensible Space Cost Share Program will help mitigate homeowners costs for preparedness including removing all dry and flammable vegetation within 5 feet of home structures; removing branches, weeds, dead grasses and more within 30 feet of structures to the property line; eliminating vegetation limbs and small trees from around ground level porches and decks; making roads and driveways accessible; and offering other preventative measures.”
The council said the program is “focused on helping residents address priority activities that provide the most risk reduction. It will not cover the cost of large tree removal.”
According to the council, the following actions must be completed to participate:
– Schedule a free wildfire mitigation review (WMR): https://yubafiresafe.org/wildfire-mitigation-review-program/
– Based on information from your review, perform your defensible space activities, working outwards from the front door to the forest, prioritizing Zones 0 and 1 first. If you mitigate Zone 2 before Zones 0 and 1 are mitigated, your application may not receive approval. Remember to take before and after photos of the work – photos and receipts are required for reimbursement eligibility.
– Submit an online reimbursement application (https://airtable.com/shrs8HOg1I9k51Z24) along with copies of receipts and invoices, and your before/after photos. Or print the applications and mail them in.
The council said homeowners should prioritize activities so that work is done from the front door to the forest. Eligible program activities include:
– Zone 0 (Immediate): Non-combustible area 0-5 feet from structure; remove all fuels and shrubs susceptible to ignition within 5 feet of structure; Install nonflammable landscaping/hardscaping material
– Zone 1 (Intermediate): Lean, clean, and green within 5-30 feet; remove branches overhanging buildings and within 10 feet of chimney or stovepipe outlets; create discontinuous fuels using wide spacing and landscaping features; relocate wood piles and other flammable residential items away from homes; chipping of removed fuels; remove seedlings and saplings (not large/mature trees) in order to create/maintain appropriate spacing of tree crowns; prune/ limb-up trees; remove ladder fuels such as shrubs; remove dead biomass material; expose bare mineral soil 10 feet around outbuildings, wood piles, and liquid propane tanks.
– Zone 2 (Extended): Reduced fuels 30-100 feet once you’ve addressed areas closer to your residence; chipping of removed fuels; remove seedlings and saplings (not large/mature trees) in order to create/maintain appropriate spacing of tree crowns; prune/limb-up trees; remove ladder fuels such as shrubs; remove dead biomass material; expose bare mineral soil 10 feet around outbuildings, wood piles, and liquid propane tanks; mow grasses and annual plants to 4-inches tall; reduce ground litter and debris to less than 3-inches depth.
For more information, visit https://yubafiresafe.org.