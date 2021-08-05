State debris removal officials returned more than half of the properties participating in the state’s Consolidated Debris Removal Program to county officials to begin the permitting process for reconstruction.
According to a release issued by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, of the 4,497 properties in California participating in either the full debris removal program or only the hazard tree element, 2,254 – or 50.1 percent – have been returned. Six properties were in Yuba County, according to the release, and all had been returned as of Thursday.
“Although the road to this wildfire recovery operation has been challenging, the collaboration efforts of dedicated partners at a state, federal and local level have led to another significant milestone,” said Ryan Buras, deputy director of recovery operations for California OES. “With over half of the parcels affected by the wildfires returned to its respective counties, we remain motivated and determined to serve the communities that have been most impacted by these devastating wildfires by seeing this program through to completion.”
Russ Brown, media and community relations coordinator for Yuba County, said most local property owners affected by recent wildfires have not been working on anything related to fires for several months now.
“Cleanup related to the more recent fires were handled by property owners, which is common for smaller events,” said Brown.
As of Thursday, the remains of 2020 wildfire survivors’ homes and property, including burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil, have now been cleared from 3,773, 98.3 percent, of the properties enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program. Most properties, including those in Yuba County, still need critical soil testing, erosion control and hazard tree removal to ensure the lots are safe for families to rebuild.