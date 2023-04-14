Thanks to a $3.7 million “Urban Greening” grant from the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), Yuba County is preparing to make large-scale improvements to Friendship Park in West Linda, officials with the county said.

Seeking to create an “extensive eye-pleasing community park,” the county plans to use the $3.7 million in funding to redevelop an area that begins with Friendship Park off Alicia Avenue and make improvements to the T-shaped lot that extends west to Cottonwood Avenue.

