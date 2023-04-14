Thanks to a $3.7 million “Urban Greening” grant from the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), Yuba County is preparing to make large-scale improvements to Friendship Park in West Linda, officials with the county said.
Seeking to create an “extensive eye-pleasing community park,” the county plans to use the $3.7 million in funding to redevelop an area that begins with Friendship Park off Alicia Avenue and make improvements to the T-shaped lot that extends west to Cottonwood Avenue.
Officials said the “complete facelift” for the area will include pedestrian and bike paths weaving among picnic areas with barbeques, shade structures, benches, 250 new trees and more than 100,000 square feet of multi-use field turf.
“In the coming months we will finalize plans for the park, after which residents will see crews in that area clearing much of that area and removing dead or dying trees to create a fresh canvas for the improvements ahead,” Yuba County Public Works Director Dan Peterson said in a statement. “The funding will also cover the important work of grading the property, adding irrigation systems, and putting up fencing.”
With the coming changes to the area, officials confirmed that the Hmong gardens along Cottonwood Avenue and other existing aspects of the park will be preserved.
“Yuba County was one of 23 projects across the state selected to receive a total of $47.5 million in funding through the Urban Greening Grant Program,” officials with the county said. “According to CNRA, the grants are intended to create more sustainable communities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide multiple benefits to residents, including expanding access to parks and green spaces in disadvantaged communities across the state.”
Peterson said there are even more plans for Friendship Park, but additional funding will be needed. Officials said the Public Works department will continue to pursue other grants for further enhancements, including art kiosks, basketball and pickleball courts, signage, and more.
Work on the park is expected to begin in the spring of 2024.