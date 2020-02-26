Yuba County Office of Emergency Services was granted a pet disaster relief trailer.
Through the help of American Kennel Club Reunite, Two Cities Kennel Club and Yuba County, the trailer is able to provide temporary relief for owners of cats and dogs during a disaster. The trailer is equipped with supplies such as crates, microchips, cat litter and boxes, muzzles and more.
“The second we have a disaster it gives us the ability to deploy the trailer,” said Briana Haberman, emergency operations planner with the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.
Haberman said the Pet Disaster Relief trailer is the farthest one to the north in California.
“It can be deployed anywhere, even in a neighboring county,” she said.
Prior to receiving the trailer, Haberman said, she wanted to get help with providing relief for pets.
“It is a process,” she said. “Resources for animals can be hard to come by.”
After the Oroville Dam spillway crisis in 2017, the Cascade Fire and just before the Camp Fire, Haberman said she began researching.
“We started looking into the trailer and or grants that existed,” said Haberman.
Eventually, Haberman said, she found the American Kennel Club offered the type of grant they were looking for.
According to Haberman, she had to reach out to one of the local American Kennel Club organizations -- Two Cities Kennel Club. She attended one of their meetings and pitched the idea of receiving a grant to get a relief trailer for Yuba County.
“They were extremely gracious,” Haberman said.
When the Camp Fire happened she said the Office of Emergency Services had to call upon Sacramento County to use their trailer. Now Yuba County has their own trailer.