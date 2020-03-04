Yuba County Public Works was honored by the state last week for road repair work over the last four years that saved $4 million in taxpayer dollars in the process, according to a county news release.
“As you might imagine, we are extremely pleased (in) the creative thinking and hard work that went into this unprecedented feat Yuba County is being honored (with),” Yuba County Public Works Director Mike Lee said in the press release. “We think the approach may be embraced by other counties.”
The new awards program was developed to recognize and raise awareness of the achievements made by California’s cities and counties to preserve and protect the public’s investment in the local street and road system.
Yuba County had originally scheduled 15 miles of road repair using gas tax funds, but by working with the Yuba Water Agency to get advanced funding leveraged against future gas tax funds, the county was able to complete 70 miles of road repairs last summer, representing 15 percent of the county’s entire network of paved roads.
The savings was accomplished by bundling all the roadwork into two large contracts at once instead of multiple smaller ones, avoiding escalating construction costs, and ongoing maintenance on yet-to-be-repaired roads.
In 2017, the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 1 – a comprehensive transportation funding bill that established a reliable source of gas tax revenues for the foreseeable future.
Yuba County leaders advanced the gas tax funds to complete the work in a single construction time frame, then payback the advance using future SB 1 revenue.
The awards presentation to honor the county public works department is March 19 in Monterey.