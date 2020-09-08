Repair work done on Yuba County roadways, which were damaged by rainstorms in 2017, was recognized by the Sacramento Chapter of American Public Works Association as one of the “Projects of the Year,” according to a news release.
Rain caused parts of embankments and roadways on foothill roads to slip down hillsides.
Repairs cost over $9 million and were completed last fall and included retaining walls and solider pile walls to establish new foundations for rebuilding embankments, according to the release.
Earlier this year, public works was recognized for a road repair project that covered 70 miles of roadway representing 15 percent of the county’s entire paved roads and saved $4 million in taxpayers dollars by working with the Yuba Water Agency to get advanced funding leveraged against future gas tax funds.
“I could not be more proud of the hard working Public Works staff, and they are extremely deserving of this award,” Public Works Director Mike Lee said via the release. “The innovativeness of this design and the tremendously heavy workload they have masterfully accomplished over the past couple years is unprecedented.”
According to the release, a video of the award-winning projects will be shown online next month.