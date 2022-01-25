The effects of COVID-19 continue to have an impact on the Yuba-Sutter region as another death related to the virus was reported Tuesday for the area.
According to health officials, a Yuba County resident who was unvaccinated and in their mid-80s was the latest to die as a result of COVID-19.
To date, at least 306 people have died in the Yuba-Sutter region because of COVID.
The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the area climbed higher on Tuesday with 719 positive cases reported. On Monday, 637 positive cases were reported.
Hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 also were slightly higher Tuesday with 67 reported to be hospitalized and eight in the intensive care unit. The average age of those hospitalized because of COVID-19 is 61.5, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 87.6 percent of all hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 have been among the unvaccinated population. The rate of deaths among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated is similar to hospitalizations with 89.07 percent succumbing to the deadly virus.
In Sutter County, 59.71 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. In Yuba County, 50.19 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Both counties are significantly behind the state’s full vaccination rate of 72.7 percent for those that are eligible.
To register for a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.