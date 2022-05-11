With case rates slowly climbing again in the state, health officials reported another death Wednesday related to COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area.
According to Yuba County, an individual in their mid-90s who was not vaccinated was the latest county resident to die from the virus.
Health officials in the country and around the world continue to stress that the best way to protect against serious illness or death caused by COVID-19 is to receive a vaccination and booster shot.
In Yuba County, only 54 percent of those eligible are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To schedule a vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.