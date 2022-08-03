According to county health officials, five Yuba County residents have died over the past days and weeks due to COVID-19.
While cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have continued at a fairly low rate the past few months compared to the height of the pandemic and occasional surges, there hasn’t been a death reported by Yuba County since early July when an an unvaccinated resident in their late 80s was reported to have died.
On Wednesday, health officials reported five deaths that may have “occurred days to weeks previously.”
The five Yuba County residents reported to have died due to COVID-19 are an individual in their early 90s who was fully vaccinated but not boosted, an individual in their mid 70s who was fully vaccinated and boosted, an individual in their late 80s who was unvaccinated, an individual in their mid 40s who was unvaccinated, and an individual in their late 80s who was fully vaccinated and boosted.
Health officials across the nation and world continue to stress that the best way to protect against serious complications or death caused by COVID-19 is to receive a vaccination and booster shot. To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.