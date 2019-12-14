Voters in two south Yuba County school districts will decide on $46.5 million worth of school bond measures during the primary election in March 2020.
The two districts that have submitted bond measures for the upcoming election include Plumas Lake Elementary School District and Wheatland Union High School District.
Plumas Lake Elementary
The school district in Plumas Lake wants to issue $30 million in bonds to construct a new middle school. Currently, the district has three elementary schools, though one of the sites – Riverside Meadows -- is being used as a middle school. With a fast-growing population, the district says it will soon need a dedicated third elementary school.
“Last school year, 138 homes were started in the district. In the first five months of this school year, 128 homes have already been started. At this pace, over 250 homes could be started this school year. At the same time, we have seen over 100 new students since May of 2018,” said Superintendent Jeff Roberts. “At this pace, our two elementary schools are going to be full soon.”
He said the elementary school being used as a middle school currently does not have the facilities it needs to meet the requirements of its students.
“Middle school students need a true middle school that will support science, technology, math, art, music and sports programs that will prepare students to thrive in a competitive world,” he said. “…By building a new middle school, this will allow us to turn the Riverside Meadows school site back into the needed third elementary school site. This will ease the overcrowding that will soon occur at our two elementary schools.”
There are more than 1,350 students enrolled in the district. In 2012, the district purchased 25 acres of land in the center of Plumas Lake in preparation of one day building a new middle school there. A bond measure is the only current funding source that could pay for the project, Roberts said.
If passed by 66.7 percent of voters within the district, the average annual tax rate for the bonds is estimated to be $72 per $100,000 of assessed value of taxable property, according to the measure’s tax rate statement. The final fiscal year in which the tax is anticipated to be collected would be 2056/57.
Wheatland High
The Wheatland Union High School District has plans for a variety of improvements if voters approve the issuance of $16.5 million worth of bonds.
Some of the major planned improvements include a new Agriculture Science building with three science labs and a renovated metal fabrication shop; a new multipurpose room and cafeteria complex; roof replacement; electrical upgrades; and the modernization of the school’s E Wing and current cafeteria into classroom space for fine arts, ceramics, music and band.
“We strive to make Wheatland Union High School District the destination of choice and want to be able to offer a solid academic and career and technical path for students in preparation for college and/or career,” said Superintendent Nicole Newman. “We have many outdated facilities remaining and have the need to build new classrooms and common spaces due to increased enrollment.”
Newman said, if approved, the bond would carry the school district for the next 15-20 years.
“Our district has only gone to the voters once in the last 50 years and the one time that we did it, we did a great job managing the bond,” she said. “The district refinanced bonds and saved taxpayers money.”
District voters passed Measure U – a $9 million school bond – in 2012.
If approved by at least 55 percent of registered voters in the district, the average annual tax rate for the bonds is estimated to be $26.80 per $100,000 of assessed value of taxable property, according to the measure’s tax rate statement. The final fiscal year in which the tax is anticipated to be collected would be 2056/57.