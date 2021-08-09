The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is hosting a meeting tonight (Tuesday) to gather input on a draft plan to address a wide range of natural disasters facing the region, according to a Yuba County press release.
An effort to refresh local strategies to address emergency situations began in late 2020. Yuba County OES is asking residents to review the draft plan and provide input by standard mail, email or by participating in the Zoom meeting tonight at 5:30.
The online draft of the 2021 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan can be found at yuba.org/hazardplan. Printed copies can be accessed at the Yuba County Public Library, 303 Second St., Marysville, and at Yuba County OES, 915 Eighth St., Suite 117, Marysville. Input and comments can be submitted through Wednesday by emailing jeanine.foster@fostermorrison.com, bhaberman@co.yuba.ca.us, or by mail to Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, Attn. Briana Haberman, 915 Eighth St., Suite 301, Marysville, CA 95901. Comments can also be dropped off at the same address.
Yuba County has been working with Marysville, Wheatland and several special districts to update its hazard mitigation plan. The document is used during every declared emergency. Only communities with a FEMA-approved hazard mitigation plan are eligible to apply for both pre- and post-disaster mitigation grant funding and for lower costs of flood insurance to residents through the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, according to the release.
The updated plan is scheduled to be finalized and submitted to Cal OES and FEMA later this month. The meeting tonight will allow residents to further weigh in on the draft plan. The meeting will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Visit yuba.org/hazardplan to obtain the links to access the meeting and to participate in an online survey. For more information, call 749-7522.