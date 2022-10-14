According to a report released this week by the North State Building Industry Association, Yuba County saw a total of 25 new home sales for the month of September while Sutter County recorded zero new home sales.
Over the past year, Yuba County has consistently sold more new homes than Sutter County, which is restricted in its ability to build new homes because of strict floodplain designations.
“More than 68% of Sutter County’s land mass is in either a federal- or state-designated flood zone, where the cost of raising buildings to a safe elevation is often too great to encourage development,” Sutter County Administrative Officer Steve Smith said in a July editorial in the Appeal. “No other California county is handicapped by federal and state floodplain policy to such an extent. (Yolo County, the county with the next highest percentage of its land in a flood zone, is at about half of Sutter County’s percentage).”
In August, Yuba County had 17 new home sales and Sutter County recorded five new home sales, according to the North State Building Industry Association, which covers Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter, Amador and Nevada counties.
The association said new home sales in the greater Sacramento area continued to stabilize in September, with 279 sales reported by member homebuilders – the most reported since May.
“While the market is expected to continue fluctuating as the Federal Reserve signals it will continue raising interest rates to fight inflation, it appears that sales are returning to levels seen for several years before the spike in sales during the past two years due to the pandemic,” North State Building Industry Association President and CEO Michael Strech said in a statement. “Sales were up by over 100 from this year’s monthly low of 159 in July, and if you look back at September sales totals over the past decade, this month’s numbers are very similar to what we saw for most of those years.”
Strech also said that the number of people visiting new home communities was the highest since March, which he said was a sign that potential buyers are still interested in purchasing.
“In the long run, demand is greater than the supply of new homes, and we expect that sales will continue to gradually increase as buyers adjust to new market realities,” Strech said.
Placer County reported the most new homes sold for September with 160. Sacramento County reported 74 new home sales.
“It’s the fourth month in a row that more sales were reported in Placer County than in Sacramento County,” the association said. “Historically, more homes are sold in Sacramento County than in the rest of the BIA’s service territory.”