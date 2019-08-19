Detectives with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two attempted murders after two men were reportedly shot at a large house party early Saturday morning.
The shootings reportedly occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of Erle Road in Linda.
Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a call regarding an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim had reportedly fled the Linda residence following the shooting. Sheriff’s deputies made contact with the victim nearby in a vehicle before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
While the man was being transported to the hospital, the sheriff’s office received another call from the hospital about a second gunshot wound victim, also an 18-year-old male, who had arrived at the emergency room for treatment.
The second victim was ultimately determined to have received his injury at the same party as the first victim, said Leslie Carbah, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
“The shooting remains under active investigation,” Carbah said in a press release. “Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777.”